Torrico to lead ABA Foundation

Lindsay Torrico has been named SVP for bank community engagement at the American Bankers Association and executive director of the ABA Foundation.

Torrico previously spent 12 years at United Way Worldwide, where she most recently was VP for policy and advocacy. In that role, she worked to activate and mobilize United Way affiliates, corporate partners and individuals toward building stronger, healthier and more equitable communities. Earlier in her career, Torrico held policy roles for former U.S. Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) as well as community outreach positions at the education nonprofit City Year and the office of former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Torrico serves on the board of the Convergence Center for Policy Resolution, a nonprofit committed to solving policy challenges across the political divide. She also is board chair of Nonprofit VOTE, which is dedicated to helping nonprofits engage in nonpartisan civic engagement. She has a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Virginia and a master’s in public policy degree from the University of California, Los Angeles

“We are thrilled to have Lindsay lead the Foundation and build on its long and proud history of helping banks make a real difference in the communities they serve,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “Her experience in community engagement, policy and philanthropy will help ensure that the banking industry continues to play a leading role in supporting the financial well-being of people in every corner of the country.”