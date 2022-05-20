Marketing Money Podcast: The hateful eight of conversion

Don’t lose sight of your marketing’s true goal. If the people who receive your bank’s message can’t become customers as a direct result, you’re missing out. Are you actually asking for their business and providing a clear way to convert? Is the conversion experience itself difficult or unpleasant?

Listen as the Marketing Money Podcast discusses the eight most common conversion missteps that cost banks every day.

If you have topics you would like to discuss on a future podcast, drop an email to https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.