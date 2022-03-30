Podcast: Breaking Ground as a Community Bank Chief Diversity Officer

While many larger banks have created “chief diversity officer” roles over the past several years, that role has been more of a rarity at smaller banks. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by IntraFi Network — Nicole Almeida, CFMP, talks about how her career has taken her from from retail stores to bank branches to bank marketing and, most recently, to a new role as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for BayCoast Bank.

“It really needs dedication,” Almeida says, noting that the DEI goals of the $2.5 billion Massachusetts mutual bank required more than a cross-departmental committee but rather the focused attention of full-time bank professionals. Almeida discusses how her role as a community bank CDO facilitates DEI partnerships and initiatives both within and outside of the bank. She shares advice for individuals transitioning into community bank CDO jobs and talks about BayCoast’s pilot program to boost diverse talent through a three-year bachelor’s program that provides a full scholarship and part-time bank job.

Almeida also talks about how her former role as chief marketing officer paved the way for her to serve as CDO. “As marketers, you touch every aspect of the organization,” she says. “It’s that empathy and personality behind marketing that transitions really well and allows you to communicate well with everyone.”

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

to listen to this week’s episode. Read more about Almeida’s bank career in ABA Bank Marketing.

This episode is sponsored by IntraFi Network.



In this episode: