Podcast: Top Trends in Trust Services for Banks

How is the trust services sector positioning itself to serve the next generation of wealth clients? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by ServiceLink — Franckline Casimir-Benoit discusses trends trust professionals are navigating, including complex tax changes, state law trends, growing investor demand for ESG investment options and how trust services are embedded in today’s banking industry. As chair of the Certifed Trust and Fiduciary Advisor advisory board and a nearly three-decade veteran of the trust sector, Casimir-Benoit also talks about what trust professionals can do to advance their skills and stay current with industry trends.

