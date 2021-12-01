Trending
Podcast: Top Trends in Trust Services for Banks

How is the trust services sector positioning itself to serve the next generation of wealth clients? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by ServiceLink — Franckline Casimir-Benoit discusses trends trust professionals are navigating, including complex tax changes, state law trends, growing investor demand for ESG investment options and how trust services are embedded in today’s banking industry. As chair of the Certifed Trust and Fiduciary Advisor advisory board and a nearly three-decade veteran of the trust sector, Casimir-Benoit also talks about what trust professionals can do to advance their skills and stay current with industry trends.

In this episode:

Franckline Casimir-Benoit, CTFA
Managing Director and Trust Counsel
Fiduciary Trust Company International

Tanner Daniel VP, Congressional Relations ABA

Evan Sparks
Editor-in-Chief
ABA Banking Journal

