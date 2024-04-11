For Financial Literacy Month in April, the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by R&T Deposit Solutions — features a conversation on how banks are engaging their communities with financial education. The ABA Foundation’s Kelsey Havemann discusses a brand-new K-2 Teach Children to Save curriculum launching soon, and Lindsay Torrico talks about the Foundation’s big goal to help five million people get on the path to financial prosperity.
- If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.
- Access free financial education resources from the ABA Foundation.
This episode is presented by R&T Deposit Solutions.
In this episode: