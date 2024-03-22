Understanding the emerging bank M&A policy landscape

The banking agencies and the Justice Department are shifting how they assess and review bank mergers and acquisitions. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Alkami — ABA SVP Hu Benton discusses what bankers need to know about potential deals and offers amid the wave of policy changes.
Among other topics, Benton explores:
- The Justice Department’s review of bank merger guidelines
- The FDIC’s newly released policy statement on mergers.
- How the OCC is evaluating mergers among national banks and federal thrifts.
- How bank mergers fit into the Biden administration and executive agencies’ broader approach to antitrust considerations.
- A new resource from ABA and Squire Patton Boggs to help banks assess their readiness for a transaction.
- If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.
- Access “Bank Mergers & Acquisitions: A Self-Assessment Guide“
This episode is presented by Alkami.
In this episode: