ABA Banking Journal
Understanding the emerging bank M&A policy landscape
ABA SVP Hu Benton

The banking agencies and the Justice Department are shifting how they assess and review bank mergers and acquisitions. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Alkami — ABA SVP Hu Benton discusses what bankers need to know about potential deals and offers amid the wave of policy changes.
Among other topics, Benton explores:

 

Hu Benton
SVP, Banking Policy
ABA

 

