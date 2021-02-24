Podcast: The Changing Faces of Wealth Management



From the ongoing generational wealth transfer to new “wealthtech” solutions and investor demands for sustainability and diversity, big changes are happening in the wealth management sector. To help bankers understand these changes, the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed — features three rising leaders in wealth management that represent the full spectrum of the industry, from independent practices to community banks to large private banking institutions.

These three leaders — each of which is being recognized at ABA’s Wealth Management and Trust Conference this week as one of the inaugural class of ABA’s 40 Under 40 in Wealth Management — discuss:

What millennial small business owners are looking for as they experience liquidity events.

How they’ve pivoted their practices and adopted new technology to accommodate both COVID-19 and changing client desires.

Opportunities to educate younger clients and overcome the racial wealth gap.

Growing investor demand nationwide for ESG investments in both wealth management and trust banking.

Their own career journeys and leadership tips for those entering the wealth management sector.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this episode.



This episode is sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed.



In this episode: