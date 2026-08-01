SPONSORED CONTENT PRESENTED BY ALKAMI

Relationship banking has always been one of the strongest advantages banks bring to the market. Banks know their customers, understand their communities, support local businesses, help commercial entities scale, and bring trust to financial moments that matter.

A digital-first world is testing that advantage.

Customers now open accounts, move money, compare products, apply for services, and seek support across digital channels, oftentimes long before they ever speak with a banker. Their expectations come from every seamless digital experience they use in daily life, setting a higher standard for speed, personalization, security, and continuity. Customers expect their bank to know who they are, what they just did, and what they may need next. In fact, among digital banking Americans, 44% wish their primary financial provider did a better job anticipating their financial needs and goals.¹

How can banks scale relationship banking when more of the relationship is happening digitally?

The old playbook no longer works. A better mobile application (app), a faster account opening workflow, or another marketing tool may improve one part of the experience, but many banks already have those capabilities, too often operating in disconnected systems.

A customer may open an account in one system, register for digital banking in another, receive marketing from a separate platform, and interact with service teams that lack full relationship context in the branch or over the phone. While the bank may offer the digital capabilities, the experience shows its seams and pushes friction onto the customer.

A digital sales and service platform gives banks a way to connect those moments. It brings together traditionally disparate systems into a unified foundation for acquiring, activating, serving, and growing customer relationships.

In short, it helps bankers do what they have always done best—build relationships with the precision, intelligence, and scale digital banking now requires.

Digital banking has evolved from access to growth

For years, digital banking success was measured by access and adoption. Could customers check balances, transfer funds, deposit checks, pay bills, and manage basic needs without visiting a branch?

Those capabilities still matter, but they no longer create a competitive advantage on their own. The next phase of digital banking centers on relationship growth and expansion, forcing banks to ask the hard questions from their teams:

Are digital channels helping us grow deposits?

Are newly opened accounts becoming active, primary relationships?

Can we identify customer needs before they turn to a competitor?

Can we personalize engagement without adding operational complexity?

Are we using data to deepen relationships or simply to report on them?

Can we reduce friction while still managing fraud and risk?

Digital strategy can no longer sit apart from growth strategy. The digital experience is the primary channel where banks earn deposits, expand relationships, and defend primacy.

Recent industry research reinforces the urgency. Alkami’s proprietary research revealed that 85% of digital banking Americans say the quality of a digital banking experience is essential or important to their consideration of a new primary financial provider, and 31% have had such a bad digital experience with a financial provider that they opened an account at a different financial institution.¹

Banks do not need more disconnected tools

Many banks have spent years modernizing individual parts of the customer journey—digital account opening improvements, new digital banking features, marketing automation, strengthened fraud tools, expanded analytics, and integrated third-party solutions like payments and financial wellness. Yet many executive teams still feel a gap between digital investment and measurable growth.

Customers do not experience banking as a collection of systems. They don’t care about the ecosystem of providers. They view their banking platform as their primary relationship with their bank. If those handoffs between solutions are fragmented, momentum is lost at the very moments when trust and engagement should be growing.

A new customer who opens an account should not have to restart the relationship in digital banking. A customer who abandons an application should not disappear into a reporting dashboard. A small business owner who demonstrates a need for treasury services should not receive generic messaging. A known, trusted customer should not face the same friction as a higher-risk applicant.

A digital sales and service platform is designed to make those handoffs feel connected—to the customer and the banker.

What is The Digital Sales & Service Platform?

Alkami’s Digital Sales & Service Platform is a connected digital banking foundation that unifies three essential capabilities:

Onboarding and account opening

Helps banks acquire customers and move them from application to active relationship with less friction. Digital banking

Provides the daily engagement layer where customers manage money, interact with the bank, and form financial habits. Data and marketing

Turns customer behavior, account activity, and relationship data into timely, relevant engagement.

Together, these capabilities help a bank move beyond transactions and toward anticipatory, relationship-based engagement. By connecting data and digital experiences, the Platform helps banks predict customer needs and surface the next best action before a need is ever expressed.

What banks can achieve when digital works as one

When these three solutions operate from a unified foundation, digital stops functioning as a cost center and becomes a performance engine for the bank.

The impact shows up in the major business outcomes leadership teams care about most—acquisition, improved data strategy, deposit and revenue growth, product adoption, retention, operational efficiency, and fraud prevention.

Instead of measuring digital success by logins or transactions alone, banks can connect everyday moments to stronger financial metrics: application completions, funded account rates, digital banking activation, more relevant offers accepted, and more support requests resolved with less operational effort.

The result is a stronger operating model—one that turns digital engagement into measurable balance sheet growth, higher customer lifetime value, and a more scalable way to compete.

True personalization requires connected data

An engaged banker notices patterns, remembers context, understands needs, and knows when to reach out. Digital does not replace judgment, it serves as an extension. At the same time, bank executives face growing pressure to define how artificial intelligence, automation, and personalization fit into their broader strategy.

Disconnected systems make personalization difficult. They create partial views of the customer, delayed insights, and inconsistent execution. A bank may know something meaningful about a customer in one system but fail to act on it in another.

Connected data changes that. That could mean identifying an applicant who dropped off and inviting them back into the process or recommending a relevant product based on actual behavior to an engaged customer, giving bankers a fuller picture before they reach out. It’s using digital activity to inform a timely message, offer, or service opportunity. The end goal is more relevant experiences, deeper cross-sell, and conversions.

Relationship banking, digitized

Every bank should be asking whether its digital ecosystem is functioning as a set of channels or as a connected growth engine.

A channel lets customers complete tasks.

A growth engine helps the bank acquire, activate, serve, protect, and deepen relationships.

That shift requires banks to evaluate the customer journey differently.

Consider these questions:

How long does it take for prospective customers to complete an application?

What happens in the first five minutes after a customer is approved for a new account?

Can that customer immediately access digital banking and take the next best step?

Does marketing reflect what the customer just applied for, opened, funded, or abandoned?

Can bankers see enough context to make outreach relevant?

Are risk signals connected across account opening and digital banking?

Can the bank distinguish between a trusted customer who deserves less friction and a higher-risk applicant who requires more control?

Are digital channels helping grow deposits and deepen relationships, or simply process transactions?

If the answers are unclear, consider assessing the financial institution’s technology stack and the architecture supporting it. The banks best positioned for the future will double down on their relationship banking strategy with real investments.

Using digital channels to recognize customer needs earlier. Leveraging data to make banking experiences more relevant. Automating manual processes and security reviews to remove unnecessary friction and act with precision. Empowering teams with connected systems that give bankers better context.

That is the promise of a digital sales and service platform.

Banks ready to evaluate the next phase of their digital strategy should look closely at where customer momentum is created, where it is lost, and where a more unified platform could turn everyday digital interactions into lasting relationship value.

Take the next step in your modernization efforts; schedule a demo.

¹Alkami Proprietary Research – 1500 digital banking Americans. Data collected March 26 – April 22, 2026.