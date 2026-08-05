By Patrick Smith

The ABA AML and Fraud conference is Oct. 13-15 in Arlington, Virginia. In-person and remote registration are available. Attendees can earn CAFP, CRCM and CERP credits. Do not miss the Elder Fraud Prevention Summit, Oct. 12. Register here.

A familiar story in new clothing

Scams do not disappear. They migrate. Criminals reuse the same human levers: trust, urgency, reward, fear and confusion, then pair them with the most efficient communication and payment tools of the day. For banks, the lesson is clear: Fraud risk management must anticipate how technology and social behavior change together, not merely respond after losses occur.

A financial scam is more than a bad transaction. It is a relationship built on deception. The relationship may last minutes, as with an urgent text message or phone call, or it may develop over weeks or months, as with romance and investment schemes. In every case, the criminal’s objective is the same: Use trust, fear, reward or complacency to persuade the victim to act against his or her own interests.

That is why the history of scams matters. Fraud is often discussed as if each new method is a different problem requiring a different response. In reality, many modern scams are old confidence tricks delivered through faster, broader and more anonymous channels. The actors change, the technology changes and the payment rails change, but the underlying manipulation remains remarkably consistent.

For banks and fraud professionals, this history is more than a useful narrative. It is a control lesson. Each major shift in technology or culture creates new opportunities for criminals to scale deception. Each shift also gives financial institutions an opportunity to reassess client education, operational friction, payment controls, employee empowerment and cross-sector information sharing before losses become the proof that the risk was real.

From ownership dreams to confidence tricks

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, one of America’s most famous con men, George C. Parker, reportedly convinced victims that he owned landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge. The story endures because it captures the basic mechanics of the confidence game. Parker did not need complex technology. He used charm, forged documents, false offices and a believable narrative. His victims were not simply buying a bridge. They were buying opportunity, status and trust in a country where ownership represented security and success.

Parker’s alleged bridge sales are often treated as colorful history, but they illustrate a modern fraud principle: Criminals exploit the aspirations and pressures of the society around them. In a paper-based world, fabricated ownership documents and face-to-face persuasion were enough. In a digitized world, the same idea can be recreated through fake websites, forged digital documents, paid advertisements, spoofed communications and synthetic identities. The scammer no longer has to stand in front of the victim. Technology creates distance, scale and deniability.

The investment promise: from Ponzi to Madoff

The 1920s gave the financial world the name that still defines a category of investment fraud: Charles Ponzi. Ponzi claimed he could profit from arbitrage involving international reply coupons. The premise sounded technical enough to be credible and profitable enough to be irresistible. The core reality was simpler: Earlier investors were paid with money from newer investors, creating the illusion of a successful enterprise until withdrawals and scrutiny exposed the scheme.

Ponzi schemes remain powerful because they convert hope into proof. Early payments, fabricated statements, testimonials and the appearance of exclusivity can make fraud feel legitimate. Decades later, Bernard Madoff showed how the same architecture could operate in a far more sophisticated financial environment. Madoff’s investment advisory business collapsed in 2008 and is widely described by law enforcement as history’s largest known Ponzi scheme. The scale was different, but the psychology was familiar: Trust a respected figure, believe in steady returns and ignore warning signs because the relationship appears credible.

The banking lesson is that investment scams are rarely defeated by disclosure alone. Victims often believe they are acting rationally based on evidence the criminal has manufactured. Controls and education must therefore focus on behavioral red flags: secrecy, guaranteed returns, pressure to add funds, difficulty withdrawing, changing explanations and requests for additional fees to access supposed gains.

The telephone era: pressure at scale

The mass adoption of the telephone changed the economics of persuasion. Scammers could reach victims without travel, repeat scripts quickly and use urgency to keep targets from seeking outside advice. Boiler room operations became a defining example. These were high-pressure sales environments where callers pushed speculative, worthless or manipulated securities, frequently relying on cold calls, misleading claims and pressure to act immediately.

Modern enforcement cases show how durable that model remains. The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged boiler room-style operations that allegedly used cold calls and high-pressure tactics to target investors, including seniors, with misrepresentations about penny stocks and other securities. The technology has changed from rotary phones to virtual call centers, email campaigns and social media messages, but the central tactic is unchanged: Isolate the target, accelerate the decision and make delay feel costly.

Charity scams followed a similar path. Disasters, wars and public tragedies create genuine empathy, and criminals exploit the moment. A caller, email, crowdfunding post or social message may appear to represent a legitimate relief effort and may request payment by cash, gift card, wire or cryptocurrency. The emotional trigger is immediate: Help now. For banks, this is a reminder that scam detection must consider context, not just payment type or authentication status.

Checks, cards and the first digital cracks

The mid-century and late-century evolution of payments created new fraud opportunities. Check fraud expanded through forgery, counterfeit checks, check kiting, stolen mail and check washing, where legitimate checks are altered and rewritten. Frank Abagnale Jr. became one of the best-known public figures associated with check fraud, even as some details of his broader story have been disputed. The enduring lesson is not the celebrity of the case, but the vulnerability of negotiable instruments when trust, paper and processing gaps intersect.

Credit card growth created another opening. As cards became more common, criminals adapted through counterfeit cards, stolen cards, altered cards, application fraud and merchant or insider schemes. Issuers and networks responded with stronger physical security features, improved authorization controls, fraud monitoring and eventually chip technology. This cycle, attack followed by adaptation, is a recurring theme in fraud history.

The early digital era also gave new life to advance-fee fraud. The classic promise was simple: pay money now to receive more money later. Fax machines and early email gave these messages reach. The so-called Nigerian prince email became the public shorthand, but the broader model remains visible in relationship investment scams, fake grant offers, inheritance scams and recovery scams that ask victims to pay additional fees to retrieve funds they have already lost.

The internet era: Identity becomes the target

The 2000s accelerated the shift from physical fraud to digital impersonation. Phishing emails created the appearance of trusted institutions and asked consumers to provide credentials, account information, Social Security numbers or payment card data. The criminal did not need to break into a system if a consumer could be persuaded to hand over the keys.

Online auction and marketplace fraud also grew with e-commerce. Non-delivery schemes asked buyers to pay for goods that never arrived. Non-payment schemes exploited sellers. Fake listings, spoofed escrow services and manipulated reviews showed how trust mechanisms built for legitimate commerce could be turned into fraud infrastructure.

Identity theft became a central concern because data had become both portable and reusable. A name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, credential set or card number could be used to open accounts, take over existing accounts, file false claims, commit tax fraud or support a broader synthetic identity. For financial institutions, the key shift was from verifying a document or a person at a single point in time to evaluating whether the full pattern of behavior remains consistent over time.

Mobile, social media and the rise of engineered trust

The 2010s brought mobile banking, social media, peer-to-peer payments and always-on digital communication. These tools improved convenience, but they also gave criminals new ways to enter victims’ lives. Social engineering became central because attackers could study targets, impersonate trusted brands or authorities and communicate through channels that felt personal.

Tech-support scams are a clear example. The victim is told there is a problem with a device, account, virus protection or purchase. The scammer offers help, then requests payment, credentials or remote access. The victim may believe they are resolving a security issue when they are actually creating one.

Cryptocurrency and online investment schemes added another layer. Criminals could build relationships through text messages, social platforms or dating apps, then introduce an investment opportunity involving crypto assets, AI trading tools or proprietary platforms. Some victims were allowed to make small withdrawals early, reinforcing belief in the investment. Later, the account was frozen or withdrawals were blocked unless the victim paid taxes, fees or recovery charges. This long-form manipulation is often described as pig butchering because the victim is groomed over time before the financial loss occurs.

The 2020s: AI, deepfakes and industrialized deception

The current era is not defined by entirely new fraud types. It is defined by speed, scale and believability. Generative AI can help criminals write cleaner phishing messages, create more convincing scripts, generate fake images or documents, clone voices, develop synthetic profiles and adapt messages to the victim’s responses. Deepfake audio or video can make impersonation more credible, especially where the target believes they are interacting with an executive, a family member, a vendor or a trusted financial contact.

Synthetic identity fraud illustrates the same direction of travel. Criminals can combine real and fabricated information to create identities that pass some checks but do not correspond to a real person in the way the institution expects. The risk is not only that false identities are created, but that they can be nurtured, aged and used across systems in ways that make them appear normal.

Real-time and faster payments add urgency to the control challenge. When money moves immediately, the time available to detect, investigate, recall or recover funds shrinks. In that environment, a completed authentication event does not necessarily mean the customer understood the true purpose of the transaction. Fraud strategy must therefore distinguish between verifying identity, confirming intent and detecting manipulation.

What banks should take from the history

The common thread across every era is that fraud exploits the gap between trust and verification. Parker used forged paper. Ponzi used a technical investment story. Boiler rooms used pressure. Phishing used brand impersonation. Social engineering uses emotion. AI now helps criminals make all of those tactics faster and more convincing.

This history points to several practical conclusions for financial institutions. First, new technology should be treated as a fraud risk event, not merely an innovation event. Second, fraud controls should be reviewed when customer behavior changes, payment speed changes or communication channels change. Third, fraud operations should be designed to create a pause when speed is the criminal’s advantage. Fourth, frontline employees need clear authority to escalate, slow or question suspicious activity when the human context suggests manipulation. Finally, banks cannot solve scam origination alone. Many scams begin outside the bank, including on telecommunications networks, social media platforms, online marketplaces and messaging services. Effective mitigation requires information sharing and shared accountability across the ecosystem.

Conclusion: Prevention requires memory and anticipation

The evolution of financial scams shows that criminals are early adopters of both technology and human opportunity. They do not abandon old methods. They update them. A door-to-door fraud becomes a fake website. A boiler room becomes a distributed call center. A forged document becomes a synthetic identity. A confidence game becomes a deepfake-enabled payment request.

Fraud risk management must therefore combine institutional memory with forward-looking risk assessment. Waiting for losses to prove that a control is necessary creates its own risk, particularly when payments move quickly and scams originate outside bank-controlled channels. The better approach is to ask, with every major change in technology, culture or payment behavior: how will criminals use this to create trust, pressure the victim and move money before anyone can intervene?

Banks are strongest when they treat fraud prevention as both a technology discipline and a human discipline. Systems can identify anomalies, but people identify context. Controls can slow a transaction, but trained employees can recognize coercion. Education can prepare customers, but timely intervention can interrupt a scam in the moment. The future of fraud prevention will depend on bringing those capabilities together before the next generation of scams becomes the next generation of losses.

At-a-glance timeline: How scam delivery has evolved

Patrick Smith is SVP of fraud operations at ABA.