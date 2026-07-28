Virtually all banks engage in strategic planning, but how do they ensure the strategic plan actually drives performance and doesn’t just get left in a binder on the shelf? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Q2 Software — Exchange Bank’s Kevin Bender discusses tactics for making strategic planning a process that engages employees and board members in the future of the bank, drives prioritization of scarce resources and identifies each bank’s biggest opportunities.

Bender will join Joseph Cady to discuss six components for every bank’s strategic plan at the ABA Annual Convention, Oct. 25-27 in Salt Lake City. Early-bird registration ends on July 31.

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This episode is sponsored by Q2Software.



In this episode: