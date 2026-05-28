New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $25.5 billion, or 7.9%, from the previous month to $346 billion in April, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 1.3% March increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.1%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 8.1%. Transportation equipment led the increase, $23.1 billion, or 21.5%, to $130.9 billion.