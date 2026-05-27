Alliance Bancshares in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, has agreed to buy ASB Management in Anna, Illinois. The $399.9 million-asset Alliance expects to buy the parent of the $112.3 million-asset Anna State Bank in the fourth quarter, according to Olsen Palmer, which advised the seller. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Hometown Community Bancorp in Morton, Illinois, has agreed to buy Manhattan Bancshares in Manhattan, Illinois. Hometown, the holding company for Morton Community Bank, said in a press release that it plans to buy the parent of First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox in the fourth quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.