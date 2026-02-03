By Lindsay Torrico

I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about this moment we’re living in.

Like many of you, I feel the weight of it — overwhelmed, demoralized and hopeless about the confluence of challenges before us. Far too many people are struggling to meet basic needs. Trust in institutions is fractured. The very social fabric of our communities feels frayed, if not broken

And yet, I’m struck by the quiet power of bankers showing up for, on behalf of and alongside their communities. As we evaluate the role of banks in a rapidly changing landscape, one thing is clear: We must engage more boldly, more deeply and more urgently to help people thrive. This is not the time to retreat from the real, complex economic challenges our communities are facing.

Banks have long played a foundational role in shaping economic opportunity, and today that role is more important than ever.

When I became the executive director of the ABA Foundation three years ago, I brought a vision of centering bank philanthropy in community. Our Community Conversations campaign and guide for nonprofits on partnering with banks are core pieces of that strategy. In this moment, it is more vital than ever to recognize that our ability to fuel a healthy economy relies on the strength, resilience and sustainability of our communities.

So how can banks step into this moment and drive meaningful impact? Here are three ways:

1. Embrace new, bold ideas. Moments of disruption force us to ask hard questions: Are the existing policies and programs truly moving the needle? The reality is that most Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck and cannot afford a $1,000 emergency expense. This is a time to rethink, reimagine and recalibrate the tools that can help people build financial security. In 2025, to mark the ABA Foundation’s 100th anniversary, we issued a call for ideas to shape the future of bank impact. We received dozens of submissions from bankers, nonprofits and changemakers across the financial ecosystem. These ideas, ranging from expanding access to housing to reimagining bank branches as community hubs, are part of a national dialogue we are leading on how banks can drive transformational change in the next century.

2. Strengthen trust in our programs, products and services. Trust is the foundation of any meaningful relationship. And that includes the relationship between banks and the communities they serve. In a time when institutional trust is fragile, banks must double down on transparency, accessibility and responsiveness. That means ensuring financial education efforts are community-informed and culturally relevant. It means that our fraud detection tools include cultivating a culture of empathy and sensitivity to the challenges that older customers and other vulnerable populations face. And it means listening — really listening — to the economic needs and barriers of those we aim to serve. When people feel seen, heard and supported, trust grows. And with it, the potential for longterm financial health.

3. Collaborate like never before. No single institution can solve the complex challenges facing our communities. That’s why collaboration must be more than a buzzword. It must be a mindset. Banks have a unique opportunity to serve as conveners, bringing together nonprofits, government agencies, fintech firms and community leaders to co-create solutions. Whether it’s addressing housing supply challenges or scaling financial education, we are stronger when we work together. The future of community impact will be built not in silos, but in partnership.

This moment calls for more than business as usual. It calls for leadership rooted in purpose, partnership and possibility. Banks have long played a foundational role in shaping economic opportunity, and today that role is more important than ever. By embracing bold ideas, rebuilding trust and forging deeper collaborations, we can help communities not only recover but reimagine what’s possible.

To support this work, the ABA Foundation is launching a new webinar series, “Community-Driven Banking: Bold Leadership in a Changing World.” Join us for a national conversation on how banks can reimagine philanthropy to drive lasting change.

So, here’s my ask of you: Let’s lean into this moment with clarity, courage and commitment. The future of banking — and the future of our communities — depends on it.

Lindsay Torrico is SVP for bank community engagement at ABA and executive director of the ABA Foundation.