Aliese Rosado, SVP and retail market manager at Meridian Bank in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been named the winner of this year’s American Bankers Association Stonier Scholarship.

The ABA Stonier Scholarship Fund awards one scholarship each year to cover tuition for a student to attend the first year of the ABA’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking. This merit-based opportunity is awarded to uniquely successful and driven bankers who are making a difference in their communities and show a commitment to lifelong learning.

“This scholarship gives ABA a chance to invest in the industry’s future leaders,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “The recipients represent the best of community banking, and we are excited to offer these talented individuals the opportunity to take the next step in their careers thanks to our world-class Stonier educational experience.”

In her Stonier application, Rosado said that being a community banker means serving as a trusted partner and steward of the communities bankers serve.

“It goes far beyond providing financial products; it is about understanding local needs, building lasting relationships and making decisions that balance sound banking principles with long-term community well-being,” she said. “A community banker shows up. We invest time in listening to individuals, small businesses, nonprofits and civic organizations, and we use our resources to help communities grow responsibly.”