Homestead Bank in Cozad, Nebraska, has agreed to buy First State Bank in Randolph, Nebraska. Homestead applied with the FDIC on May 13. The deal is expected to close in mid-2026. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Hancock Whitney in Gulfport, Mississippi, has agreed to buy OFB Bancshares in Orlando, Florida. Hancock Whitney said in a press release that it will pay $377.6 million in cash for the $2.1 billion-asset parent of One Florida Bank. The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, priced OFB at 200% of its tangible book value.

Brookfield Bancshares in Brookfield, Illinois, has agreed to buy NSTS Bancorp in Waukegan, Illinois. The $333.4 billion-asset Brookfield said in a press release that it will pay $73.7 million in cash for the $266.6 million-asset NSTS. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Androscoggin Bank in Lewiston, Maine, and Mascoma Bank in Lebanon, New Hampshire, are planning to merge their holding companies. The merger would result in the creation of ClearNorth Financial Mutual Holding Co. The banks will continue to operate under their own names, charters and boards.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.