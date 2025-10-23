PNC Bank is the nation’s eighth-largest bank by assets and the sixth-largest by deposits, but it ranks fourth in the number of physical branches. In a time when many banks are streamlining their in-person service locations, why has PNC doubled down on branches? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, PNC executive Jeff Martinez explores:

The role of branches in marketing and account acquisition, particularly business accounts.

PNC’s strategy of combining organic growth and M&A (most recently in Colorado with FirstBank).

Professional opportunities created for bank employees through the in-person delivery network.

The role of personal touches — down to thank-you notes and branded umbrellas — in reinforcing the bank brand through the client experience.

This episode is presented by Agri-Access.

In this episode