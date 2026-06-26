By Ryan Coaxum

There is a local grocery store I intentionally support. Yes, I like their products. Yes, the experience is good. But the real reason I keep going back is because I know the dollars I spend there do more than simply purchase groceries. That business pours back into the community in visible and meaningful ways.

They sponsor neighborhood events. They support local nonprofits. They invest in causes that matter. They show up.

And because of that, I choose to show up for them.

I believe people increasingly feel the same way about banking.

For decades, consumers primarily chose banks based on convenience, rates, and products. Those things still matter. But today, customers are asking a deeper question: “What kind of institution am I trusting with my money?”

According to Edelman’s Trust Barometer, consumers increasingly expect businesses to play a meaningful role in addressing societal challenges and strengthening the communities they serve. That expectation is reshaping industries, including banking.

People want to know whether their bank is invested in the same communities where they live, work, raise families and build businesses. They want to know if their deposits are helping finance affordable housing, support small businesses, improve financial literacy, expand access to capital, and strengthen neighborhoods that have historically been overlooked.

In other words, community development is no longer simply a regulatory obligation or a corporate initiative. It has become part of a bank’s identity.

The strongest financial institutions understand this. They recognize that community investment is not separate from business strategy. It is business strategy.

When a bank helps a first-time home buyer achieve homeownership, that creates neighborhood stability. When it provides access to capital for a small business owner, that creates jobs and economic growth. When bankers teach financial literacy in schools, they are helping build future generations of financially confident consumers and entrepreneurs.

These efforts matter because banking has always been built on relationships and trust.

Customers notice when a bank merely operates in a community versus when it actively participates in shaping its future. They notice who sponsors the local nonprofit fundraiser, who volunteers in schools, who supports economic mobility initiatives, and who shows up after the cameras leave.

Just as consumers intentionally support businesses whose values align with their own, many are now seeking financial institutions that create measurable impact beyond the balance sheet.

At its best, community development is not charity. It is stewardship. It is the recognition that when communities thrive, businesses thrive alongside them.

In an era where consumers are increasingly intentional about where they spend their money, banks have an opportunity to become more than financial institutions. They can become anchors of trust, growth, and community progress.

The future of banking may necessarily not belong to the institutions with the tallest buildings, but to the ones most deeply invested in the people and communities around them.

Ryan Coaxum is senior vice president for community development and external affairs at Moody Bank, where he leads community development, government affairs, public relations, stakeholder engagement and corporate philanthropy initiatives across Texas. He is also chair of ABA’s Emerging Leaders Council.