Learn how one community bank is informed by experience as well as by its commitment to plenty of caring and one very smart questionnaire when faced with suspected targeting of bank customers by fraudsters. “Scammers are spectacular at telling the story and making our customers believe it,” says Margi Fleming, SVP and chief administrative officer of The Citizens Bank, based in Florence, South Carolina, Paul Benda’s guest on this edition of the ABA Fraudcast. Fleming discusses why wire fraud — a scheme to deceive another party for financial gain carried out by transmitting false or misleading information through interstate electronic communications, including email, phone or online channels — is a particularly difficult challenge because the bad guys are influencing the actions of victims remotely.

ABA offers resources to help banks prevent, identify, measure and report fraud, and to serve and protect consumers. Follow the ABA Fraudcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast apps. If the player above is not visible, listen to this episode here.

Host of the ABA Fraudcast is Paul Benda, EVP, risk, fraud and cybersecurity at American Bankers Association.