The American Bankers Association today shared a long list of recommendations for re-proposing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s personal financial data rule, saying the rule finalized in 2024 is so broken that it “simply cannot stand.”

Section 1033 of the Dodd-Frank Act requires financial institutions to make a consumer’s financial information available in electronic form. The CFPB issued a final rule last year to implement the law, but it was challenged in federal court. The bureau requested a stay in the lawsuit to give it time to issue new rulemaking, which the court granted.

In a letter to the CFPB, ABA said the 2024 rule was overbroad, built on a dubious legal foundation, and favored financial technology firms and data aggregators over banks and consumers. The association urged the bureau to re-propose the rule and postpone all compliance dates with the current rule until a new rule is finalized.

Among ABA’s recommendations: