

Legislators and regulators are strongly focused on policy related to payment stablecoins, most recently with the passage of the Genius Act in the Senate Banking Committee. On this episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by nCino — ABA’s Brooke Ybarra and Kirsten Sutton discuss the current policy and technology landscape on stablecoins. Among other topics, they talk about:

How stablecoins work and why people are interested in this kind of digital asset.

Use cases for payment stablecoins, such as cross-border payments.

Challenges that stablecoins may pose for today’s anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act framework.

The outlook in Congress for the Stable Act in the House and the Genius Act in the Senate and what these bills would do.

Key principles for thinking about stablecoins, including economic effects, disintermediation of financial institutions, regulatory arbitrage and consumer protection.

How ABA is engaging on Capitol Hill and with regulatory agencies on stablecoin issues.

