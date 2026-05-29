The FDIC has released the schedules for Community Reinvestment Act examinations to be conducted in the third and fourth quarters of the year, while the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency released its schedule of CRA evaluations for Q3. The OCC said that while it typically releases schedules for two quarters, “updates to CRA evaluation scheduling for community banks and the implementation of supervisory strategy process reforms constrain the agency’s ability to do so at this time.”