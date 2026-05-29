The FDIC has released the schedules for Community Reinvestment Act examinations to be conducted in the third and fourth quarters of the year, while the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency released its schedule of CRA evaluations for Q3. The OCC said that while it typically releases schedules for two quarters, “updates to CRA evaluation scheduling for community banks and the implementation of supervisory strategy process reforms constrain the agency’s ability to do so at this time.”
ABA, associations reaffirm support for federal preemption of Illinois interchange law
ABA joined other national associations and state bankers associations in submitting a trio of letters expressing their support for recent actions by the OCC to reaffirm federal preemption of state attempts to regulate interchange fees, as in Illinois.