ABA Banking Journal annually explores leading challenges for bankers, with insights from experts at American Bankers Association and from across the banking industry:

ABA unveils key policy priorities for 2025

ABA’s 2025 Blueprint for Growth focuses on three overarching policy priorities: Drive a healthy economy for all, pursue rational regulation to preserve Main Street access to credit and capital and foster a competitive financial services market.

Top bank risks for 2025

Fraud is among the leading risks banks will face in the new year, along with challenges accompanying the relentless pursuit of new technology and technology-fueled services, often via third-party vendors. In addition, banks continue to face volatile interest rates.

Bank marketing budget and staffing considerations for 2025

Digital dominates while outside agency support as a percentage of marketing budget has decreased, reports contributor Ally Akins. ABA Banking Journal also investigated important trends for bank marketers in 2025.

Preparing for 2025: Navigating compliance in a time of change

The uncertain regulatory environment makes board-management communication even more important.

ABA Banking Journal Podcast: Tax reform comes into focus for 2025

With many provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act expiring at the end of 2025, bankers can expect to see tax policy front and center. ABA VP Joey Connor discusses what to expect from the tax policy debate this year.

Tech trends for 2025: A special report

Governance, risk and oversight of technology top banks’ agendas.

Directors Briefing: New year, new time to revisit board governance

Regular reviews of governance practices are essential to adapting to an evolving regulatory landscape.

Agricultural lenders’ top concerns for 2025

Lenders have a deep understanding of the needs of farmers and ranchers because, in many cases, they are in the same business.

Scott unveils Senate Banking Committee priorities

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.) released his list of committee priorities for the 119th Congress, which include re-examining Biden-era banking regulations and developing a regulatory framework for digital assets.