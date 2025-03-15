SPONSORED CONTENT PRESENTED BY DELUXE CORPORATION

Like many industries, technology and innovation are constantly reshaping how money moves. Businesses that stick with outdated systems risk falling behind as what used to be considered the standard for decades is now being replaced with smarter, faster, and more customer-friendly solutions.

As we move through 2025, six trends are shaping the future of payments – trends you should leverage if you aren’t already.

Streamline Operations with AP and AR Automation

Automation remains a strong efficiency strategy for finance operations, and payments are no exception. In fact, according to the 2025 AP/AR Automation Global Market Report, the accounts payable/accounts receivable (AP/AR) automation market is projected to grow from $2.24 billion in 2024 to $2.61 billion in 2025, a clear sign that more companies are seeing the value.

Why? Because automating invoicing and payment reminders reduces errors and makes life easier. Add AI into the mix, and you get even more benefits—like fraud detection, predictive monitoring, and smarter decision-making. If you’re still handling these processes manually, you’re missing out on serious efficiencies.

Fight Fraud with AI-Powered Cybersecurity

Fraud is becoming more sophisticated, and businesses are feeling the pressure. A recent survey by Strategic Treasurer found that one-third of companies see fraud as a top operational challenge in the coming year.

To stay ahead, more organizations are turning to AI-powered fraud solutions. According to the 2024 AI, Fraud, and Financial Crime Survey, 73% of organizations already use AI to fight fraud. Those using it are incorporating machine learning-based detection to help block threats without disrupting the user experience, mitigating risk without introducing transactional friction.

It’s important to note that AI is both a security tool and a security concern, as the same study also found that 69% of respondents said criminals are more advanced at using AI to commit financial crime than banks are at using AI to fight it. That means businesses must double down on AI to protect their customers and operations.

Get More From Your Data with B2B Payment Modernization

Automation and AI are driving big changes, but payment modernization takes it a step further. By consolidating and analyzing payment data across different channels, businesses can make smarter, faster decisions.

That’s why according to Datos Insights Top Trends in Commercial Banking and Payments Report, 96% of commercial banks are rethinking their technology and investing in payment modernization. With real-time insights, businesses can better predict cash flow and improve financial health. Payments are no longer just about moving money—they’re becoming a key driver of business strategy.

Make Transactions Seamless with Embedded Payments

Creating a seamless, frictionless transaction experience leads to greater customer satisfaction and, ultimately, repeat business. This explains why the 2024 State of Embedded Finance Report projects a CAGR of embedded payments of 23.8% from 2024 to 2029, with revenue from embedded finance expected to reach $89.59 billion annually by that year. Further, three-quarters of marketplaces consider embedded finance features highly important to their innovation.

With this kind of growth, businesses should investigate integrated solutions that simplify payments. Consolidated payment platforms and digital wallets help them manage transactions effortlessly while improving cash flow and strengthening fintech partnerships.

Speed Up Transactions with Real-Time Payments

Payment platforms and digital wallets help businesses manage transactions effortlessly while improving the customer experience. This shift in experience is further supported by the mass adoption of non-cash payments, as Forrester’s Predictions 2025 Payments report anticipates global cash usage dropping by 40% this year alone. The shifting market is opening the doors for real-time payments (RTP), one of the fastest-growing innovations in the payment ecosystem.

RTP offers instant settlement, making transactions faster and more secure while providing the business with better payment data. The catch? Both the payer and the receiver need to use a processor that supports RTP. As adoption grows, businesses that integrate RTP will have a competitive edge.

Embrace Digital Wallets

Digital wallets aren’t just for consumers – they’re quickly becoming a standard for businesses, too. These tools make payments easier, safer, and more convenient, and they’re playing a big role in the shift toward a cashless economy.

Beyond traditional transactions, digital wallets are also gaining traction in cross-border payments and cryptocurrency management. As adoption continues to rise, expect to see more cities – and even entire countries – moving toward cashless operations. Businesses that embrace digital payments now will be better positioned for the future.

The Time to Innovate is Now

Payments are evolving, and businesses that stay ahead of these trends will have the advantage. By adopting automation, AI-driven security, modernization tools, embedded payments, real-time transactions, and digital wallets, companies can improve efficiency, strengthen security, and create a better customer experience.

The future of payments isn’t coming – it’s already here. Are you ready?

To learn more, download our full How Six U.S. Payments Trends are Shaping the Future of Transactions whitepaper here