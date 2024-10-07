ABA Banking Journal takes a look at important challenges and new opportunities for banks.
Why API governance is a necessary strategy
Banks face challenges with maximizing their APIs as rapid adoption outpaces control measures.
By Samah Chowdhury
Spreading out the asset risk
With community bank guidance, a new national marketplace aims to help small and midsize banks manage asset risk related to being tied to local and regional resources.
By Christopher Delporte
More partners, more risk, more oversight
Education and expertise demands rise for boards amid growing oversight expectations for BaaS and fintech partnerships and other third-party relationships.
By Paul Davis
Precision banking: the ‘digital twin’ advantage
Digital twins serve as strategic planning models across a bank’s people processes and technology.
By Samah Chowdury
Fortifying the financial sector from cyber threats
‘Project Fortress’ aims to help banks manage increasing cybersecurity costs.
By Walt Williams
‘The common denominator’
What banks and their tech partners are looking for in each other.
By Khalil Garriott