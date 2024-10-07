ABA Banking Journal takes a look at important challenges and new opportunities for banks.

Why API governance is a necessary strategy

Banks face challenges with maximizing their APIs as rapid adoption outpaces control measures.

By Samah Chowdhury

Spreading out the asset risk

With community bank guidance, a new national marketplace aims to help small and midsize banks manage asset risk related to being tied to local and regional resources.

By Christopher Delporte

More partners, more risk, more oversight

Education and expertise demands rise for boards amid growing oversight expectations for BaaS and fintech partnerships and other third-party relationships.

By Paul Davis

Precision banking: the ‘digital twin’ advantage

Digital twins serve as strategic planning models across a bank’s people processes and technology.

By Samah Chowdury

Fortifying the financial sector from cyber threats

‘Project Fortress’ aims to help banks manage increasing cybersecurity costs.

By Walt Williams

‘The common denominator’

What banks and their tech partners are looking for in each other.

By Khalil Garriott