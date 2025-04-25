SBA reinstates stronger underwriting requirements for 7(a) loans
The Small Business Administration has reinstated stronger underwriting requirements for 7(a) loans through the issuance of a Standard Operating Procedure document.
Consumer sentiment fell 4.8 points in April to 52.2, down 25 points from one year ago, according to final results of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.
The Federal Reserve and FDIC rescinded two joint statements issued under the Biden administration on the risk management obligations of financial institutions should they offer crypto-related services.
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.81% this week. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.94%.
In a video message, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told students across the U.S. that their participation in Teach Children to Save Day represents their first step toward wise money management.
More than one in three Americans are not confident they have enough savings to cover unexpected bills, according to a new survey by TD Bank.
