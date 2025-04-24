The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.81% this week, down from last week when it averaged 6.83%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 7.17%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.94%, down from last week when it was 6.03%. A year ago, the rate was 6.44%.
Fed, FDIC withdraw statements on managing risks for crypto
The Federal Reserve and FDIC rescinded two joint statements issued under the Biden administration on the risk management obligations of financial institutions should they offer crypto-related services.