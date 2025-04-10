ABA’s Washington Summit just wrapped up, and this episode — sponsored by Intrafi’s Banking with Interest — features a main stage conversation with Travis Hill, acting chairman of the FDIC. In this episode, Hill discusses:
- Revisions to the FDIC’s supervisory appeals process.
- Transparency in bank merger reviews by regulators.
- The future of bank capital policy after the Basel III “endgame.”
- Ethics and operational improvements at the FDIC.
