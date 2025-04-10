

ABA’s Washington Summit just wrapped up, and this episode — sponsored by Intrafi’s Banking with Interest — features a main stage conversation with Travis Hill, acting chairman of the FDIC. In this episode, Hill discusses:

Revisions to the FDIC’s supervisory appeals process.

Transparency in bank merger reviews by regulators.

The future of bank capital policy after the Basel III “endgame.”

Ethics and operational improvements at the FDIC.

