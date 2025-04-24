

Quantum computing is an entirely new way of processing information, and it has the power to solve extremely difficult computational problems much more quickly than binary computers. As the technology continues to advance, the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Intrafi’s Banking with Interest — explores how payments and banking might be affected by the technology. Among other topics, the episode addresses:

Applications for quantum computing in liquidity management and other complex payment and settlement chains.

The risks quantum computing poses to current encryption technology and the timeframe over which current encryption might be compromised.

The emergence of “quantum-safe cryptography.”

The risk of decryption quantum computing poses to data harvested in past breaches.

Emerging regulatory expectations for quantum computing-related risk management

