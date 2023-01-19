Podcast: Top bank tech and innovation trends for 2023

What’s on the horizon for bank innovation and fintech in 2023? In this episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by xChange — ABA’s Office of Innovation team explores top tech trends for the year ahead. Among other topics, they discuss the growing role of investment in foundational infrastructure like core processing, how APIs and middleware are helping banks innovate, declining consumer interest in crypto (although digital assets broadly remain an area of focus), what new AI tools like ChatGPT may mean for banking, the importance of digital identity in fraud prevention, and how banks are changing their strategies internally to promote innovation.

