Using the right metrics to make the most of social selling at your bank

Strategically executing a smart social selling strategy is essential to converting more customers.

By Doug Wilber

C

onsumers’ relationships with banks have changed a lot in the last decade. EY found that more than a quarter of bank customers worldwide tried neobanks in 2021 alone. According to Capco, 53 percent of millennials moved their funds to different banks from May 2019 to May 2021, and 42 percent of Gen Zers did the same.

Today’s consumers are quick to change services when something does not suit them. Though this shift has the potential to affect customer retention rates, it also provides an opportunity for institutions looking to acquire new customers.

Banks need to be using the most effective, up-to-date tools and tracking metrics if they want to stay competitive and gather valuable intel about conversions. That does not mean banks should be just capturing how many likes or comments their social sellers’ posts receive. They certainly should, but it’s more about shifting understanding of some of these vital metrics to leverage them to convert more customers. Tracking click-through rates, reach and how your offline conversions factor into customer acquisition are all critical for making the most of your bank’s social selling strategy.

Let’s get into the details.

Social selling: Now is the time to start.

First and foremost, if your social media goal is to increase customer acquisition to grow revenue, then a social selling strategy that measures conversions is best. If you are reading this, your bank is probably employing social selling already and you have realized what a boon it can be to your marketing efforts.

For those unfamiliar with social selling, however, it is the process of using associates’ social posts to lay a foundation for your brand and build relationships with customers. People want to communicate with other people (not a corporate account), and social selling allows your officers, advisors and more to connect with your audience on a more human level and engage within their own community networks.

What metrics are important in social selling strategies focused on conversions?

Leveraging a social selling strategy for customer acquisition is all about being able to gather and analyze more data about your customers. The more knowledge you have about how customers interact with your social selling efforts, the easier it is to adjust your approach to get the most conversions. By tracking important metrics and understanding how they impact customer acquisition, that data can inform your social selling strategies and bring in more customers.

To use social selling to its full potential and give your conversion rates a boost, focus on the following metrics:

1. Reach

You might be wondering why we’re talking about such a basic metric, but a combination of reach and following can be a strong measure of your conversion-driving social selling strategy. LinkedIn reports that associates have social networks 10 times larger than most brands.

Access to your social sellers’ connections is part of the beauty of social selling. Naturally, these connections extend your reach. With the right tools, your bank can measure its reach as a brand and as a collective of social sellers and then use that information to shape the social conversation, engage more deeply and drive more conversions.

2. Click-through rate

The click-through rate (or CTR) of any given post might be the most important number to track when it comes to building a social strategy that converts. After all, you want people to not just read your content; you want them to take action by clicking through to your landing page.

So, a good landing page is also essential. Your page should include all the benefits you can offer customers right away. It should also have an easy-to-spot form where users can input their information in return for educational content. The customer gets to download something that improves their business or life, and your loan officers or advisors get their contact information—it’s that easy.

The good news is that social selling can provide a major advantage here, too: Employee posts consistently have double the CTR of corporate brand accounts, according to LinkedIn.

3. Offline conversions

One thing to remember when you’re dialing in your social selling metrics is that your strategy still needs to connect with other tools (such as your CRM) that can tie back to and measure offline conversion and acquisition activities. It’s important to track metrics such as customer churn, net promoter scores and customer retention costs. This data is still vital in conjunction with traditional digital metrics.

Online, this connection to deeper institutional systems allows you to easily monitor and flag important actions, such as downloads, click-throughs and renewal rates. Then, you can create attribution data that ties conversions back to your social selling efforts. Without this connection, you would be unable to accurately measure offline conversions and how those numbers affect your larger social selling strategy.

In today’s tech-savvy environment, banks benefit by using the most effective, up-to-date tools and metrics to drive conversions with their social selling. Customer acquisition is essential to the health of any financial institution and there is no better way to meet those customers than by leveraging your social selling strategy to the max. Tracking critical metrics such as offline conversions, CTRs and overall reach must be part of that strategy if you want to take advantage of insights to convert customers.

Doug Wilber is the CEO of Denim Social, a social media management software company that provides tools to empower marketers in regulated industries to manage organic social media content and paid social media advertising on one platform.