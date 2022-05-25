Podcast: How to stay connected with time-strapped small business owners

In an environment of hiring challenges, cost inflation, supply chain woes and post-pandemic recovery, small business owners are busier than ever. “Sometimes small business owners don’t even have time to spend with their families,” says KeyBank SVP Kristyn Squires. “So when we spend time with them, it needs to be compelling.”

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by IntraFi Network — Squires, the national small business sales leader for the Cleveland-based regional bank, discusses how KeyBank uses a quick digital check-in tool to help clients communicate needs, goals and challenges and how tools like this help the bank improve and advance its relationship banking model.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by IntraFi Network.



In this episode: