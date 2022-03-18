Podcast: Step-by-Step IT Transformation at a Community Bank

At a community bank with limited staff and resources, tech transformation is all about setting priorities. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, sponsored by IntraFi Network, Old Point National Bank CTO Pinkaj Klokkenga discusses how she is setting and advancing these priorities at her Hampton Roads area community bank. In the episode, Klokkenga discusses:

Her experience in IT and at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond before joining a community bank.

Early IT wins for Old Point National Bank in the COVID era, including online scheduling, ATM upgrades to be ITM-compatible and revamping online account opening.

How to identify the tech skillsets a community bank needs and rely on vendors for support.

How to balance responsibility for client solutions with the lines of business.

In a job-seeker’s market, the importance of offering top IT talent a range of engaging and creative work opportunities.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by IntraFi Network.



In this episode: