As businesses strive to meet the demands of modern consumers and streamline agreement processes, the shift towards digital notarization solutions has become increasingly crucial. With over 1.25 billion documents notarized annually in the U.S. alone, the potential for digital transformation in this space is vast. Whether you seek an introduction to Remote Online Notarization (RON), are in the process of evaluating RON solutions in your organization, or exploring alternative methods for electronic notarization, this webinar series caters to all.

This comprehensive webinar series will cover:

Navigating the World of Remote Online Notarization (RON)

Top Requirements for Selecting a Remote Online Notarization (RON) Solution: Purchasing Guide

Unlocking the Power of In-Person Electronic Notarization (IPEN)

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of digital notarization. Register now to secure your spot in our informative webinar series.

Webinar 1: Navigating the World of Remote Online Notarization (RON)

Discover the benefits of modernizing traditional notarization processes with Remote Online Notarization (RON). In this webinar, our experts discuss the challenges of traditional in-person notarizations, the importance of compliance in the RON landscape, and how digital solutions can streamline notarization processes. Gain valuable insights and witness a live demo illustrating the seamless completion of remote online notarizations.

Webinar 2: Top Requirements for Selecting a Remote Online Notarization (RON) Solution: Purchasing Guide

As the demand for Remote Online Notarization (RON) solutions continues to grow, selecting the right provider is key. Join us as we explore essential capabilities, security considerations, and user experience elements to consider when choosing a RON solution. Learn how to evaluate vendors effectively and ensure a secure, trusted online notarization experience for all stakeholders.

Webinar 3: Unlocking the Power of In-Person Electronic Notarization (IPEN)

Explore the cutting-edge approach of In-Person Electronic Notarization (IPEN) and its role in revolutionizing notarization processes. Our expert panel will explore the benefits and unique challenges IPEN aims to solve, decipher the key distinctions between IPEN and Remote Online Notarization (RON), discover compelling use cases that showcase the versatility of IPEN, and present a demo of the feature. Whether you’re new to IPEN or seeking to deepen your understanding, this webinar promises valuable insights into the evolving landscape of electronic notarization.

Speakers

Dilani Silva, Senior Product Marketing Manager at OneSpan

With over 10 years of experience, Dilani is a results-driven product marketer with a passion for empowering organizations to enhance customer experiences through strategic digital transformation initiatives. As a Senior Product Marketing Manager at OneSpan, she manages and executes go-to-market efforts for the company’s Digital Agreements portfolio covering e-signature, digital identity, Virtual Room and OneSpan Notary solutions. She received her BComm in Marketing from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada.

Raquel Lima, Lead Product Manager at OneSpan

With over 10 years of experience working in technology, Raquel has dedicated her career to creating smart solutions through innovation to solve problems for users from different industries as financing, automotive and banking. As Lead Product Manager of the Digital Agreements group, she spearheads Virtual Room and OneSpan Notary solutions to help shape the future of human interaction in the digital agreements’ world.

D’Marco Saunders, Demand Generation Manager at OneSpan

D’Marco is an accomplished marketing professional with extensive experience in content marketing and demand generation. A graduate of Bryant University, D’Marco previously led initiatives in the marketing & FP&A software Industry. As Demand Generation Manager at OneSpan, D’Marco spearheads strategic go-to-market initiatives for the eSignature Business Unit, shaping the future of digital agreements while managing overall content strategy, enhancing digital campaigns and strengthening brand positioning.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, the digital agreements security company™, helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.