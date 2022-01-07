Marketing Money Podcast: Looking Ahead to a New Year and New Trends in Bank Marketing

By John Oxford

redicting the future is pretty hard. However, we can make certain rational prognostications based on experience, common industry trends and certain points in time. In a recent ABA Bank Marketing article , bank consultant Mark Gibson breaks down the four major themes he believes bank marketers and all bankers will see in 2022.

We discuss these themes Gibson sees for the new year, which we think are right on the money. Thus in this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I break down Gibson’s foresight for 2022 including:

How banks are shifting from survival mode to growth mode.

Why loans and relationship banking are all the rage.

Why you best have your digital and tech in order—but don’t forget the analogues.

Attribution matters but don’t let it be a creative killer.

How to survive and thrive after Omicron. (Spoiler alert: We’ve both recently had it).

If you have topics you would like discussed on a future podcast, drop us an email at https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.