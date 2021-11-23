Podcast: Giving Thanks with America’s Banks



The latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions — continues a pre-Thanksgiving tradition by interviewing the winners of ABA’s 2021 Community Commitment Awards. Each interview explores the winning program or initiative at each bank and provides insights on how they might be implemented or adapted at other banks. These stories present the perfect inspiration as we prepare for the season of thanks and giving.

The full episode presents excerpts from each interview. To listen to the full conversation with each Community Commitment Award winner, click on the links below.

