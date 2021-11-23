Podcast: Giving Thanks with America’s Banks

The latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions — continues a pre-Thanksgiving tradition by interviewing the winners of ABA’s 2021 Community Commitment Awards. Each interview explores the winning program or initiative at each bank and provides insights on how they might be implemented or adapted at other banks. These stories present the perfect inspiration as we prepare for the season of thanks and giving.
The full episode presents excerpts from each interview. To listen to the full conversation with each Community Commitment Award winner, click on the links below.
- Affordable housing: Alex Pace, VP and commercial relationship manager, Heritage Bank, Seattle.
- Community and economic development: LaReta Lowther, SVP and director of community development, and Jayme Payton, VP for program management, WesBanco Bank, Wheeling, West Virginia.
- Economic inclusion: Ashley Aubrey Harrison, community affairs and CRA manager and CRA officer, Hancock Whitney, Gulfport, Mississippi.
- Financial education: Jen Houston, former SVP and community relations manager, UMB Financial, Kansas City, Missouri.
- Protecting older Americans: Jennell Huff, relationship executive and community relations coordinator, Bank of the Rockies, Clyde Park, Montana.
- George Bailey Distinguished Service Award: Mary O’Connor, EVP for logistics and creative brand management, Country Club Bank, Kansas City, Missouri
