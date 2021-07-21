Podcast: Digital Innovation Lessons from an O.G. ‘Mobile Bank’

From its origins as one of the original “mobile banks” in the 1990s — designed to serve truckers across the country through a network of truck stops — TAB Bank has evolved into an innovative digital bank serving businesses across sectors and around the country. “A lot of things you hear today are the original problems TAB Bank set out to solve for truck drivers,” says President and CEO Curt Queyrouze. “Like we saw with the pandemic, that was absolutely true when you couldn’t walk into a branch. Some of us have been working on that for a long time.”

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Queyrouze discusses:

Lessons from serving the unique transportation sector for providing innovative financial services in other sectors.

Applying community banking concepts to a nationwide digital small business market.

How TAB Bank builds a workplace culture to promote innovation.

His vision for building technology that helps “banking move to the background” of consumers’ daily lives.

The role of partnerships like Alloy Labs Alliance in helping TAB Bank leaders pool resources for innovation and think creatively.

