Bank Marketing Podcast: When Social Media Ads Appear Near Controversial Discussions

By John Oxford

I n this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I delve into a potpourri of topics including:

Deciding whether to engage in social media commentary, and how weirdly explanatory posts about common knowledge have become. As well as:

What happens when a bank accidently makes a double deposit into an account?

A discussion on all the recent hacking that has been going on with gas lines and meat processing plants.

How and why we need to warn our bank clients not to post anything about their banking accounts or debit cards on social media.

Should you take a hard look at social media ads that appear near harsh arguments and political discussions?

When should you respond to negative social media posts about your brand?

How to be prepared for unseen benefits and liabilities in marketing, as well as more random pop culture references.