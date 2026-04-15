The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has terminated the lease on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., six years early, according to government records obtained by Reuters news agency.

President Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought – who is CFPB’s acting director – have both said they want to close the bureau, which was created by Congress. Reuters, citing documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, reported that the OCC terminated the lease in February and transferred the property to the General Services Administration at no cost. The GSA is the government’s general real estate management agency.

The Trump administration’s efforts to shrink and possibly eliminate the CFPB have resulted in at least two lawsuits. Administration attorneys recently asked a federal appeals court for permission to reduce the current workforce by more than half, from 1,174 to 556 employees. The CFPB had 1,758 employees in 2024.