By Erik Wichita

In an average internet minute, over 18 million SMS messages are sent; tens of millions of dollars are moved in the e-commerce space; and hundreds of thousands are spent on food delivery services like DoorDash. This relentless, high-speed activity underlines a profound truth: today’s global economy is increasingly digital — and informed by the speed of service and convenience. The job of the payments industry is to keep up.

Against this backdrop, the debit card is not just a piece of plastic used for cash withdrawals. It, and the rails it rides on, have become omnipresent engines of the digital economy. For financial institutions and issuers, the debit landscape is continuously buffeted by shifting consumer behavior, regulatory influence and the ascent of non-traditional payment methods like cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

In 2026, the key to riding this wave of change lies in how effectively banks can transpose payment disruptions into strategic growth opportunities.

The digital wallet takeover and the Gen Z pivot

Gen Z’s financial habits and the rise of digital wallets are redefining what it means for a payment to be “primary.”

Today, 91% of Americans aged between 18 and 26 use mobile-based digital wallets as their primary payment tool, yet debit remains the most-linked payment method. Economic pressures — such as inflation and high annual percentage rates — combined with the financial discipline enabled by debit usage, explain why 60% of Gen Z favors debit. Still, the physical card has become secondary to the digital credential.

Running parallel to this is the fact that mobile devices are accounting for a growing share of total transactions and subscription-based spending. Issuers must respond by prioritizing “top-of-phone” strategies that focus on seamless provisioning and card-not-present dominance.

These shifts have rendered debit cards as both the payments workhorse of old and the linchpin of modern fintech strategy. Firms like Affirm, Klarna, Venmo and PayPal — and even cryptocurrency platforms like Kraken — are turning to debit reward techniques and cash-back offers to drive customer deposit rates. Merchants and marketplaces are partnering with debit card issuers on branded cards and encouraging consumers to use of alternate payment modalities (such as pay by bank) to cut their interchange costs.

Put simply, debit is sharpening its competitive edge on credit.

An evolving definition of money

Another key disruption to the payments landscape is the emergence of non-traditional assets like data, cryptocurrencies, and digital goods.

According to the World Economic Forum, global stablecoin volume hit $27.6 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, outpacing Visa and Mastercard combined. Providing a legislative framework for this new paradigm is the 2025 Genius Act which introduces a regulatory framework for stablecoins.

With the Trump administration’s support for cryptocurrencies, non-traditional assets are becoming a fertile ground for payments innovation. Mastercard now enables stablecoin transactions at over 150 million locations globally, while Visa expands stablecoin-linked partnerships. Other companies are also beginning to build solutions to allow stablecoin payouts and payments directly.

For banks payment offerings to remain competitive, they need to prepare now for a future when programmable payments and pay-by-bank models become the norm.

Tokenization and debit usage

Tokenization — converting real-world assets (like real estate, art, or bonds) into digital tokens — is emerging as a gold standard for payments security and trust. It now accounts for 85% of all mobile debit transactions in North America, with 60% of merchants now using it across payment channels. The cited benefits include enhanced fraud protection, improved authorization rates and a seamless customer experience, especially with integrations to automatically update tokens on saved debit accounts with merchants directly.

Early Warning Systems, the company behind Zelle, offers a U.S. bank-supported digital wallet and online checkout solution called Paze, enabling users to make online purchases without having to repeatedly enter their credit or debit card information. Through direct issuer integration, Paze provides a more secure and convenient way to pay at participating merchants. As it does with mobile and e-commerce transactions, tokenization improves the security of physical touchpoints, such as cardless ATM withdrawals.

The genie of tokenization is out of the bottle. While this innovation is not new, extending it to cover more real-world assets over the next five years will change how we conceive of monetary value and what we use for payments. The result will be a broader set of options for consumers, with banks, digital players and merchants unearthing novel business models to support new value exchanges.

Innovation in 2026: Greeting change as opportunity

In part as a result of these trends — digital wallets, merchant incentives and tokenization — debit usage is on the rise. To the average issuer, these trends represent a disruption to the established payments landscape. For banks that choose to surf the wave of disruption, they can be an opportunity to innovate, meet consumer demand and drive business growth.

By embracing the change that’s underway in the debit industry, organizations can build the loyalty and cost-efficiency needed to thrive in a brave new world of payments.

Erik Wichita is head of card services at Fiserv.