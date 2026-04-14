By Amanda Pouliot and Monique Rodrigues

For many banks, wealth management has become one of the most compelling opportunities to deepen relationships with existing customers and expand institutional influence with new prospects. To more effectively compete with established investment firms, banks are developing more robust advisory services across their branch networks. But delivering wealth products and services inside a banking environment raises a key design question: How should these spaces function and feel?

Branch environments today are evolving toward an engagement model. Across the industry, teller lines shrink while consultation spaces and meeting areas expand as banks focus on valuable financial planning conversations. Against this backdrop, wealth management introduces a new opportunity for banks to rethink how different relationships take shape inside the branch. The same location may need to serve everyday banking customers, mass-affluent clients and high-net-worth individuals. All with variable expectations for client privacy, personalized service and upscale design.

Two models for wealth management spaces

Banks are approaching this challenge with two different models. Some institutions develop dedicated wealth management locations or separate suites away from the retail banking floor. These environments operate less like traditional branches and more like advisory offices, where discussions are appointment-driven and meetings focus on long-term financial planning rather than routine banking. In this arrangement, financial advisors may spend as much time visiting clients externally as hosting them on site, which dictates how the space is designed.

Other institutions integrate wealth management services within the main branch footprint. While this approach allows banks to bring advisory conversations closer to existing customers, integrating wealth management into the branch also introduces a design tension between openness and privacy. Modern branch layouts increasingly favor welcoming, open layouts that support casual engagement and flexible movement. But wealth management discussions often involve sensitive financial information, lengthier meeting times and a higher expectation of discretion.

Balancing openness with privacy

The most effective branch environments address this tension by thoughtfully layering spaces that guide customers from public areas into progressively more private settings. Entry zones enabled with concierge-style service allow for well-informed initial interactions in a friendly environment, while enclosed offices or conference rooms support more extensive engagements. Positioning wealth management offices along quieter perimeters or deeper within the branch floorplan helps reduce distractions while maintaining proximity to the broader branch banking experience.

Design strategies often include controlled sightlines, glass walls with privacy treatments and dedicated meeting rooms designed for more in-depth conversations. Technology is also opening new possibilities for how these spaces support portfolio planning. Conference rooms equipped for video collaboration allow wealth advisors to invite additional experts, family members or other financial partners into planning discussions without compromising confidentiality or disrupting the overall client experience.

Signaling sophistication through design

Material choices and brand expression become powerful tools in shaping the tone and tenor of these environments. Retail banking areas often feature more prominent brand graphics and vibrant color palettes, while wealth management spaces typically adopt a more reserved visual language that signals sophistication and trust. Natural materials such as wood, stone and leather introduce warmth with higher-end textures, while brand colors appear in more restrained ways through subtle accents and upgraded finishes.

These design elements create an atmosphere that feels refined without appearing disconnected from the institution’s broader brand identity. The goal of design for wealth management is not to create a dramatically different environment, but rather a space that reflects the scope and significance of financial planning conversations. At the same time, these environments should feel welcoming and comfortable, reinforcing the trust and long-term relationships at the center of the financial services relationship.

Making wealth services visible

Banks must also navigate another reality: Many customers simply do not realize their banks offers wealth management services. While client privacy and discretion remains essential, institutions still need ways to communicate that financial advisory capabilities exist within the bank’s branch. Thoughtful placement of consultation offices, clear but understated wayfinding and subtle visual cues can help raise awareness without undermining the more refined nature of the experience.

Marketers also need to be cognizant to not mix insured and uninsured product messaging or merchandising in the branch, as that is strictly regulated to prevent consumer confusion regarding deposit insurance coverage. The FDIC insures deposit products – checking, savings, CDs, money market accounts – up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution. However, that coverage does not extend to investment products such as mutual funds, stocks, bonds or annuities. Creating a clear visual and spatial distinction between deposit and investment offerings helps reinforce this regulatory boundary while maintaining transparency.

As banks continue expanding advisory capabilities, wealth management spaces will evolve alongside broader branch transformation efforts. In many ways, these environments represent the next phase of branch strategy. The institutions that succeed will leverage design to support a fundamentally different type of relationship – one centered on earned trust and long-term planning. Creating spaces that balance privacy, visibility and hospitality will be essential as banks work to strengthen their role as full-service financial partners.

Amanda Pouilot and Monique Rodrigues are design directors at Adrenaline.