The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Rapid Response Program has facilitated the interdiction of over $268 million in stolen funds on behalf of U.S. victims since the start of 2025, bringing the total to more than $1.8 billion since its inception, according to an announcement.

The program was launched in 2015 as a partnership between FinCEN, U.S. law enforcement and foreign partners to help cyber-enabled fraud victims and their financial institutions recover stolen funds sent abroad. It allows the agency to quickly share financial intelligence with foreign intelligence units and repatriate fraudulent transactions.

FinCEN said the program has been used to confront cyber threats in more than 96 foreign jurisdictions, including business email compromise ($425.2 million interdicted), investment fraud ($49.8 million interdicted), and phone scams ($54.5 million interdicted).