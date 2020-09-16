Podcast: Five Community Bank Core Provider Strategies



Community and midsize banks aren’t one-size-fits-all, and neither are the strategies they can adopt for their core processing needs. On the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Reich and Tang Deposit Solutions — two community bank CIOs describe five strategies banks can pursue, from the familiar one-stop-shop model to options like headless cores, best-in-breed and “sidecar” cores.

D.J. Seeterlin of Chesapeake Bank and Jaime Manriquez of Santa Cruz County Bank — both members of ABA’s Core Platforms Committee — outline benefits and drawbacks of each strategy, including what they mean for speed to market, tightness and flexibility for integration, vendor management needs and on-staff tech know-how. They also discuss the directions their banks are taking. The conversation with Seeterlin and Manriquez provides a game plan for conversations that banks need to have well before they start evaluating today’s core provider marketplace.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by Reich and Tang Deposit Solutions.



Additional resources:

In this episode: