ABA Releases New Resources to Help Bankers Navigate Core Platform Marketplace

The American Bankers Association’s banker-led Core Platforms Committee today released several new resources to help bankers navigate the core provider marketplace.

ABA unveiled fact sheets on the offerings and future plans of 19 core providers currently in the market or launching new platforms soon, as well as sample RFP and RFI templates that bankers can customize for their own market research. These resources complement previously shared information from Finastra, FIS, Fiserv and Jack Henry and Associates. ABA also shared a timeline of the Core Platforms Committee’s work to date.

In a bonus episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast released this morning, Committee Chair Julieann Thurlow and ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols discussed these new resources and announced a new webinar series on core platform topics. The first webinar, on May 13, will cover contract issues, while future events will explore open banking and the landscape of emerging core providers.