The Consumer Confidence Index was 91.8 in March, up from 91 the previous month, the Conference Board said. The present situation index — based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — increased by 4.6 points to 123.3. The expectations index — based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions — declined by 1.7 points to 70.9.

“Consumer confidence ticked up again in March, as a modest improvement in consumers’ views of current conditions outweighed a slight downshift in expectations for the future,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist for the Conference Board. “Three of five components of the index firmed in March, and overall confidence improved modestly for a second month. Nonetheless, the index has been on a general downward trend since 2021.”