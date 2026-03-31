The cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations was $14.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency reported. Q4 trading revenue was $2.9 billion, or 16.1%, less than in the previous quarter and $680 million, or 4.4%, less than a year earlier.

A total of 1,197 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives, with four banks holding 85.1% of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives, according to the OCC.