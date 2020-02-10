ABA Releases Core Provider Information, Banker Analysis

In the latest update from ABA’s banker-led Core Platforms Committee, ABA today shared information it has received from four major core processors as well as an analysis of the cores’ responses by bankers on the committee.

During the course of in-person meetings and a questionnaire, Finastra, FIS, Fiserv and Jack Henry provided information about their current offerings and future plans, particularly in the committee’s priority areas of data access, APIs and contract fairness. The member analysis provides the committee’s aggregated observations about the cores’ collective responses. The documents are available to ABA members at aba.com/core.

“We believe these documents can help you as you assess your bank’s core needs moving forward,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said at ABA’s Conference for Community Bankers in Orlando, Florida, today. Nichols added that the committee has met with other cores in the market and will soon meet with emerging core providers, and more information from those meetings will be shared at the ABA Washington Summit, March 23-25 in Washington, D.C.