Most U.S. adults are seeking to maintain or improve their credit scores in 2026, but there remain many misconceptions about how they can do that, according to a new survey by credit scoring firm FICO.

The survey found that 83% of respondents said they’re seeking to improve or enhance their credit scores this year. However, two-thirds of respondents (67%) incorrectly believed their income factors into their scores or are unsure whether it does. Nearly three in four (72%) respondents incorrectly believed that carrying small balances on credit cards helps improve credit scores or are unsure if it does.

One of the biggest misconceptions is how many Americans underestimate the effects of paying less than their minimum credit obligations, according to FICO. Nearly one in four respondents (24%) said they made less than their minimum payments or skipped a payment in the past 12 months because of inflation. At the same time, roughly the same amount (23%) said they opened new credit cards in the past year to create financial cushions.