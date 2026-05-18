The American Bankers Association and the Texas Bankers Association have released a new ad applauding Rep. Julie Johnson (D-Texas) for her work to lower the cost of credit for family farms and rural homeowners and urging her to continue those efforts.

“Rep. Johnson has been a strong advocate for family farms and rural communities in Texas and across the country,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We appreciate her tireless efforts and encourage her to keep up the fight.”

“Julie Johnson has worked hard to make credit more affordable so Texas farmers can keep their land and Texas families can afford their homes,” said Texas Bankers Association President and CEO Chris Furlow. “We’re proud to partner with ABA to highlight her support of policies that lower costs for farmers and make homeownership more affordable, and we urge her to continue that important work.”

The ad is now airing in Texas.