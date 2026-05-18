The American Bankers Association’s access point to the Treasury Check Payee Verification System has verified nearly 105,000 checks since it launched in June 2025, according to ABA.

TCVS is a tool that assists financial institutions with Treasury check verification. While Treasury offers a public-facing website for basic validation, it does not return payee name information. To address this gap and eliminate the need for banks to establish a direct application programming interface, or API, connection — which can create operational and technical challenges — ABA launched its TCVS portal last year, providing streamlined access to full payee verification for ABA members.

To date, 104,944 checks have been verified across 718 member banks of all sizes, with 63,602 bankers accessing the system, according to ABA. In total, more than $2.3 billion in Treasury checks have been processed through the platform.