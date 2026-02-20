Saying that existing capital rules have discouraged bank participation in mortgage lending, the American Bankers Association and seven other associations today offered proposed reforms to help reverse that trend.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman announced the Fed would soon issue proposals to change the regulatory capital framework in ways that incentivize banks to originate and service mortgages. ABA and the other associations made several recommendations for reforms in a joint letter to Bowman and other banking regulators.

“Excessive capital requirements that are misaligned with empirically derived risk assessments can negatively affect the cost of and access to credit,” the groups said.

Recognizing that changes are currently under review, the associations urged the agencies to issue a proposal expeditiously. Among their recommendations: